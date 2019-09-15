HICKORY Robert Jay "R.J." York, 80, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The York family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, 509 1st Ave. S in Conover.
