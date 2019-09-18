HICKORY Robert Jay "R.J." York, 80, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Born Nov. 8, 1938, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Robert Frank York and Dorothy Louise Schronce York. In addition to his parents, R.J. was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie York; sister, Vivian York Holbrook; companion, Margaret Lane; and nephew, Donnie Holbrook. R.J. was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, where he served as an elder and on numerous church committees. After retirement, R.J.'s passion was meeting and greeting people as a salesperson for Hickory Daily Record. Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Tibbs and husband, Jeff; sisters, Naomi York Smith, Judy Kay York, Wanda Ammerman; nephew, Joe Lutz and wife, Melanie; nieces, Kathy Winters, Cindy Pittman, Alisa Hicks and husband, Gary; and aunt, Shirley Caldwell and husband, Gerald. The graveside service with military rites will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Conover City Cemetery, with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Choir, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613. The York family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.