CONOVER Michael "Mike" Steven Yenshaw, 83, of Conover, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Dec. 13, 1935, in Luzerne County, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael and Susan Haburak Yenshaw. Mike retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he had served for over 20 years and then worked for the NC Department of Corrections for over 20 years, retiring as a correctional officer from the Newton prison. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard and was an avid sports fan, especially of baseball. Mike loved playing with his dogs, Goober and Peppermint. Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Linda Harmon Yenshaw of Conover; daughters, Sandy Saathoff of Dallas, Texas, Bambi Surface and husband, Robert, of Blythewood, S.C.; sons, Michael Yenshaw and wife, Mimi, of Howell, Mich., Steven Yenshaw and wife, Allison, of Traverse City, Mich., Russell Hicks of Newton; brother, Eddie Yenshaw of California; and grandchildren, Steve Saathoff, Stacey Saathoff, Shelby Szymanski, Sierra Yenshaw, Alexis Yenshaw, Brittany Surface, Brianna Surface, Evan Yenshaw and Quinn Yenshaw. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, with the Rev. David Green and Lay Minister Jackie Attaway officiating. Following the service, military rites will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Yenshaw family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673; Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The Yenshaw family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.