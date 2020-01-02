HICKORY Virginia "Ginny" Mary Yarnall, 75, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, of a sudden illness. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Wiloch Osmanski. She attended St. Basil's High School and the University of Pittsburgh. She was a 43-year resident of Hickory and retired from Catawba County Social Services. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence D. Osmanski. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph T. Yarnall III of Hickory; daughter, Dr. Heather Yarnall Schultz and husband, Dr. Gary Schultz, of Huntington, W.Va.; son, Joseph Tyler Yarnall IV and wife, Maria Bartenbach Yarnall, of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Dylan Schultz, Maddox Schultz, Ashton Schultz and Kennedy Schultz, all of whom were her pride and joy; brother, Gerald Osmanski of Beaver Falls, Pa.; and nieces and nephews, Michelle Harken, Gregory Osmanski, John Osmanski and Katie Burger. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave. NE in Hickory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Yarnall family. Condolences may be sent to the Yarnall family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
