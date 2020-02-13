March 11, 1960 - February 12, 2020 Connie Ruth Martin Yarbrough, 59, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence. Born March 11, 1960 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late "Bud" John Reave and Dorothy Strange Martin. Connie was employed at McCreary Modern for 13 years. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 42 years, Mark Yarbrough of the home; daughter, Jennifer Y. Oneill and husband, Matthew, of Newton; grandson, Samuel Oneill of Newton; sister, Betty Hawn and husband, David, of Maiden; and brother, Steven Martin and wife, Patty, of Newton. The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. Burial will follow in Mays Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of sister, Betty Hawn. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Yarbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.