STATESVILLE Enoch Yang, infant son, of Kong Yang and Maipakou Lee, passed away, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Garden of Angels in Jenkins Cemetery. The Yang family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.