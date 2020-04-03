May 24, 1940 - April 1, 2020 Charles Ancel Wrinkle, 79, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Trinity Ridge Senior Living Facility in Hickory. Born May 24, 1940, Charles was the son of late Edgar Andrew Wrinkle and Grace Thompson Wrinkle. Charles grew up in Dalton, Ga., the carpet capital of the world. He was a charismatic kid that was in the high school Chorus, Beta Club, and was a local high school football running back standout that graduated Dalton High School in 1958. He received a football scholarship at the University of Chattanooga in 1959, where he played for one year until the football program was dropped. He moved to Florida and worked in the construction industry building hotels for a year or so. He realized using his hands was too much work, so he moved back to Dalton, Ga., in the early 60's. He enrolled at Dalton Community College and began working at the local downtown pharmacy. Two life altering events occurred at this pharmacy. He met the love of his life and future wife, Linda Patterson. He also met the local pharmacist who saw potential in Charles and encouraged him to pursue the Pharmacist profession. Charles transferred to the Pharmacy Program at the University of Georgia in Athens and married Linda while attending school there. He graduated with honors in 1966. After graduation, Charles accepted a pharmacist position in Waynesville, and worked at a family owned pharmacy for a few years. He then accepted a position in Hickory, in 1972, where he remained until the day he passed. Most people knew Charles Wrinkle as a local pharmacist in Hickory, for over 40 years. He was well known as a witty, high spirited, fun loving person that never met a stranger. He was a loving son that cherished his parents, and the epitome of a mother's pet (and guess where he got the witty, high spirited personality from?). He was a hard worker that was dedicated to his profession, whose father worked for one company, the Southern Railway, for over 52 years. He was most proud of his children for the strong work ethic they followed from his example and took every opportunity he could to speak of it to others. He was a loving husband and father who provided well for his wife and children. At work in the pharmacy, you would be hard pressed to find an employer, co-worker, or employee that didn't respect or love working with Charles. In his younger years, he was known to have a short fuse at times and he would get into a scuffle or two while at a Georgia Bulldog football game. And he did so love Georgia Bulldog Football, which was a tradition he inadvertently passed onto his children. In the fall, it was common for the family to get together, eat some good food, and have fellowship while watching a game or to just head on to Athens to see the Dawgs play live between the hedges. Time slowly mellowed him over the years and you would see more of the witty, fun-loving side of him with a few sprinkles of spirit on occasion. He loved to travel the country to see family in Georgia, Texas, and Nevada, and to show his wife and children as much of the mighty majestic United States as he could along the way. In his later years, he cashed in some of his nest egg to begin cruising with his wife, siblings, and family all over the world. Charles cherished spending quality time with his family and spoiling his four grandboys with as much love as a Grandfather could. God being awesome as He is, blessed Charles with his final wish, which was an opportunity to say goodbye to all those that were most important to him. He is in a better place now and is warming up a seat for his family to be with him when God deems it to be their time. Charles is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Patterson Wrinkle; and his three children, daughter, Melissa Shuford and husband, Ron Shuford, and their son, Ethan Shuford of Hickory; son, Chuck Wrinkle and wife, Adrianne Wrinkle, and their two sons, Drew Wrinkle and Ancel Wrinkle of Athens, Ga.; daughter, Ashley Poland and husband, Aaron Poland, and their son, Blake Poland of Hickory; sister, Wanda Fitts and her family of Sparks, Nev.; sister, Thelma Ross of Sparks, Nev., and her family in Chatsworth, Ga.; sister, Elaine Martin and husband, Doug Martin, and their family in Dalton, Ga.; and sister-n-law, Shirley Wrinkle and her family in Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace Thompson Wrinkle and Edgar Andrew Wrinkle of Dalton, Ga.; and brother, Eddie Wrinkle of Taylor, Texas. The family will hold a private graveside service, with a public celebration of life to be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
