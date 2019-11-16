CONOVER Ralph Roger Wright, 86, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Carolina Caring. He was born June 25, 1933, and was the son of the late Floyd Lawson and Nellie Roberts Wright. He was a member of East Hickory Church since 1967, and was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thurman, Hubert, and Thomas Wright; and sisters, Mag Putnam and Evelyn Scism. Survivors include, his wife of 68 years, Martha McDaniel Wright; sons, Troy Wright, Larry Wright and wife, Phyllis, and Alan Wright and wife, Jill; grandchildren, Jeremy, Chad, Matt, Mandi, Andy, Ashley, Spencer and Madison; great-grandchildren, Nate, Haley, Jordan, Trent, Lyric, Gage, and Brooklyn. A celebration of life service will be held at East Hickory Church, (today, Saturday, Nov. 16), at 2 p.m., with Dr. Mark Schmitz and the Rev. Joel Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Wright Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
