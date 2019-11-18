HICKORY Helen Martin Wright, 77, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, surrounded by family at Charlotte Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born Sept. 17, 1942, to Roy and Lucille Martin. Helen was involved in banking for 47 years, having worked at the Hickory main office for Northwestern Bank, Southern National Bank, and BB&T. She attended Word of Life Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, Lloyd Wright; son, Todd (Holley) Wright; granddaughter, Emylin Wright; and sister, Brenda Brittain, all of Hickory. A private service has been held. Family members, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Helen are invited to the receiving at Hickory Funeral Home, 1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE in Hickory, from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21. Memorials may be made to Word of Life Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 75, Vale, NC 28168, in lieu of flowers. Her family was her passion, and she will be deeply missed. They are thankful for the blessing of having had her in their lives. The family also wishes to thank friends and church family for their support and love. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.