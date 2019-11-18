HICKORY Helen Martin Wright, 77, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, surrounded by family at Charlotte Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born Sept. 17, 1942, to Roy and Lucille Martin. Helen was involved in banking for 47 years, having worked at the Hickory main office for Northwestern Bank, Southern National Bank, and BB&T. She attended Word of Life Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, Lloyd Wright; son, Todd (Holley) Wright; granddaughter, Emylin Wright; and sister, Brenda Brittain, all of Hickory. A private service has been held. Family members, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Helen are invited to the receiving at Hickory Funeral Home, 1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE in Hickory, from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21. Memorials may be made to Word of Life Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 75, Vale, NC 28168, in lieu of flowers. Her family was her passion, and she will be deeply missed. They are thankful for the blessing of having had her in their lives. The family also wishes to thank friends and church family for their support and love. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
Absolute Leaf Removal *Gutter cleaning *Lawn and Plant Beds As low as $25 HELPING HANDS Lawn Care & Landscape Service 704-500-4750
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!