February 25, 1934 - March 15, 2020 Mrs. Doris Annas Wright, 86, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Wright was born February 25, 1934, in Caldwell County, a daughter of the late Ivey and Mae Elrod Annas. She was a faithful member of Cajah's Mountain Baptist Church, serving in the W.M.U. and working in the Nursery Department. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and retired after working in the finishing department of several different furniture companies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd Annas; a sister, Wanda Hefner; and a great-grandchild, Joseph Haynes. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dennis Clayton Wright of the home; daughters, Barbara Cole (Mike) of Hickory, Brenda Freeman (Bob) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Betty Holder (Chris) of Granite Falls; son, David Lee Wright of Gamewell; sisters, Dorothy Setzer of Catawba and Clara O'Riley of Hudson. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jeremy Annas, Bobby Moore, Maria Moore, Savannah Clark (Chase), Hunter Wright, Mason Wright, Dalton Holder, Adam Cole (Wendy), and Michael Cole (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Charlotte Clark, Clay Clark, Blittaney Cole and Brandon Cole; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her in-laws, Aileen Gilstrap (David) of Greenville, S.C., Nell Browning of Morganton, Odell Wright (Barbara) of Morganton, Marlin Wright (Robin) Taylorsville, Beryl Wright of Crossnore, and Sharon Stokes of Greenville, S.C. Funeral services for Doris Annas Wright will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the Cajah's Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Woody officiating. Interment will follow in the Cajah's Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Cajah's Mountain Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Ave., Lenoir, NC 28645. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated. www.heritagefuneralserivces.com
