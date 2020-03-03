February 27, 1931 - March 1, 2020 Doris Ann Bowman Wright of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of Birdell Sutton Bowman. She was a devoted and active member of Viewmont Baptist Church and retired after 47 years with Century Furniture. She loved church, bridge, and her family, especially the great-grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Edwin Howard Wright; and brother, Claude "Bo" Bowman Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Patricia Speight and husband, Sherwin, Jolette Wright and friend, Scott Hall; grandchildren, Erica Kouns and husband, Andrew, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Joshua Speight of Hickory; and great-grandchildren, Rowan Speight, Noah Kouns and Charli-Ann Kouns. A celebration of Doris's life will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory, with Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Wright family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Wright family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
