DANESE, VA. Pennington "Penny" Wray, 81, returned to his heavenly home, Thursday, July 25, 2019, following a short-term illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Penny was the son of Pennington and Julia Wray of Wake Forest, Lenoir County. He was an oil distributor for the Asheville Oil Company for numerous years. Avid story-teller and jack-of-all trades, he was often found in Pawpaw's workshop showing off his carpentry skills. Penny also served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He was a prominent member of the Free Masons and Shriners. He served as Past Master of the Hickory Masonic lodge #343; he was a member of the York Rite Commandry #17 in Hickory. He served as past President of Catawba County Shrine Club where he also was a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple in Charlotte, Oasis Temple Gator Patrol and Hillbilly Shrine Clan #13. Penny was also the Co-Owner of Wray & Huffman Properties, LLC. He was also a member of the Lick Creek Baptist Church of Green Sulphur, W.Va. Pennington was part of a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Pennington and Julia Wray; brothers, John and Phil Wray; sister, Carolyn Brooks; daughter, Debbie Brewer; great-granddaughter, Laiken Miller; and cousin, Jacob Lane. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Bonnie; sons, Harry Wray and Darrell Blair; daughter, Melody Harless; grandchildren, Hunter Wray, Kaila "Katy did" Reid, Luke Brewer, Matthew Harless, Lauren Miller and husband, Logan Miller, Austin Blair, Haylee Blair, Lexie Blair, Mia Blair and Johnny Jones; sister and brother-in-law, James and Connie Gwinn; best friend, Larry Huffman and wife Brenda Huffman, nieces & nephews and many brothers of both the Freemasons and Shriners. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle with Pastor Dan Spencer officiating. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m., at The Hickory Masonic Lodge in Hickory. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Pennington "Penny" Carson Wray please forward to the Hickory Masonic Lodge.
