January 10, 1930 - January 30, 2020 Willard Lee Workman, 90, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 10, 1930, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Daniel Logan Workman and Lula Yancey Workman. Willard was employed for over 34 years in the banking industry. He was a history major at Lenoir Rhyne University and enjoyed golf, playing bridge, gardening, painting and drawing. Willard had a great sense of humor, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Brady Workman; sisters, Edna Gardner and Edith Littlefield; and brothers, Glenn Workman and Howard Workman. Survivors include his daughter, Ellen Workman; son, David Workman and wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Brady Workman and wife, Emily, and Leah Workman; and great-grandchild, Levi Workman. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover with the Revs. Scott Johnson and Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., Conover, NC, 28613; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC, 28658. Drum Funeral Home - Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
