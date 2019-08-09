HICKORY Mandy Jewel Brooks Workman, 83, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her residence. Mandy was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Samuel Sanford Brooks and the late Verdie Ollis Brooks. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. View. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Baker Workman; a brother, Paul Brooks; and two sisters, Lula Mae Key and Faye Brooks. She is survived by five sons, Donald, Kenneth, Jerry, and Ray Workman, all of Hickory, and Lee Workman of Connelly Springs; brother, Carl Brooks of Morganton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Hickory with Pastor David Drysdale officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Workman family.

