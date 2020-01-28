October 28, 1950 - January 26, 2020 Doris Ann Taylor Woody, 69, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Oct. 28, 1950, to the late Ronald Taylor Jr. and Dorothy Hildebrand Taylor in Catawba County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Leggins; and brother, Wayne Taylor. Survivors include her husband, Garfield O. Woody Jr. of the home; daughters, Ann Barbee (Brian) of Hickory, and Carolyn Wendling (Roy Hudson) of Casar; son, Ronnie Woody (Cathy) of Flint, Mich.; grandchildren, Anthony Barbee, Jessica Barbee, Toshia Phillips, Amber Schronce, Sarah Duffy, and Andrew Garrett; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Fox of Hickory; brother, Larry Taylor of Lincolnton; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Rev. Ernie Richards will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
