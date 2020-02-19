June 1, 1934 - February 17, 2020 June Woods, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born June 1, 1934, son of the late W.A. and Alma Helton Woods. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mavis Harrison Woods of the home; one daughter, Renea (John) Phillips of Lenoir; four sons, Gary (Donna) Woods of Granite Falls, Ronnie Woods of Sawmills, David (Kim) Woods of Hudson, Jeff (Beth) Woods of Danville, Va.; one brother, John (Gail) Woods of Winston-Salem; two sisters, May (Fred) McCall of Lenoir, Mary Jane (Donald) Hart of Raleigh; granddaughters, Lisa (Al) Davis, Christy (Bryan) Crouse, Makayla Woods, Elizabeth (Tyler) Jones; grandsons, Brandon (Haley) Phillips, Brett Phillips, Corey Woods, Alex (Chasity) Woods, Matthew (Kathryn) Woods; great-granddaughters, Kaden Davis, Lanie Crouse, Chloe Woods, Annie Carson Woods; and great-grandsons, Trent Crouse, Easton Fuss, Jackson Myers, Cooper Crouse, Parker Woods, Noah Hatley, Conner Berry. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m., with the Revs. Gordan West and Don Ingle officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary at www.mackiefh.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:30PM
1882 Dudley Shoals Road
GRANITE FALLS, NC 28638
12:30PM
1882 Dudley Shoals Road
GRANITE FALLS, NC 28638
