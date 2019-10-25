CONOVER Ernest Woodruff, 91, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Receiving of friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at Catawba Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Catawba Memorial Park at 3 p.m. The Woodruff Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.