HICKORY Ruby Scronce Wood, 86, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton. She was born May 21, 1933, to the late George A. Scronce and Floy Rudissell Scronce in Catawba County. Ruby was a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge F. Wood; daughter, Janet Matthews; sisters, Violet Shook, Irene Watson, Virgie Pendleton; and brothers, Lee Scronce and T.C. Scronce. Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Setzer (Gary) of Hickory; Annette Byrd (Randy) of Hickory; grandchildren, Gesila Miller (Larry), Dusty Ellis, Adam Byrd (Kayla Lawing), Alicia Smith (Eric); great-grandchildren, Jenna Ellis, Moriah Colley (Shawn Mull); great-great-grandchild, Luke Mull; sisters, Martha Lingerfelt, Alice Duckworth, both of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, Pastor Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.