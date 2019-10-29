HICKORY Ruby Scronce Wood, 86, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton. She was born May 21, 1933, to the late George A. Scronce and Floy Rudissell Scronce in Catawba County. Ruby was a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge F. Wood; daughter, Janet Matthews; sisters, Violet Shook, Irene Watson, Virgie Pendleton; and brothers, Lee Scronce and T.C. Scronce. Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Setzer (Gary) of Hickory; Annette Byrd (Randy) of Hickory; grandchildren, Gesila Miller (Larry), Dusty Ellis, Adam Byrd (Kayla Lawing), Alicia Smith (Eric); great-grandchildren, Jenna Ellis, Moriah Colley (Shawn Mull); great-great-grandchild, Luke Mull; sisters, Martha Lingerfelt, Alice Duckworth, both of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, Pastor Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!