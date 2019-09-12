VALE Mary Hazel Carpenter Wood, 90, of Chrysanthemum Lane in Vale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., today (Thursday, Sept. 12), in the Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Wood family.
