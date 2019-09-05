HICKORY Robert "Bob" Wood Jr., went to be with his Lord Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Bob was born in Tazewell, Va., May 16, 1938, to the late Robert Wood Sr. and Edith Bowling Wood. He was well known for operating Burger Chef and Pleasers Restaurants from 1971 until he retired in 2003. Bob served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his love of gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Doug and Jim Wood. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Edwards Wood; and sons, Mark Wood and wife, Michele, Tony Wood and wife, Lanie, and Eric Wood and fiancée, Maysee. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Landen Wood, Jackson Wood, Rachel Wood, Penny Ly, Lily Ly, Lauren Ly and Arthur Ly. The services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., with visitation prior from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by the Revs. Jackie Taylor, Pete Ross and Jan Lovelace. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
