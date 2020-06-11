Wolfe, Martha Jean Abernathy

September 13, 1930 - June 6, 2020 Martha Jane Abernethy Wolfe, 89, of Greensboro, neighbor of her son, and formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care. Born Sept. 13, 1930, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn Abernethy Sr. and Lovie Miller Abernethy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Lail Sr.; and brother-in-law, Elmer Troutman. Martha attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory for many years. She was a graduate of Claremont High School, now Hickory High, and had attended Women's College in Greensboro, where she was a member of the basketball team. Martha was an accomplished musician, mainly playing the piano. Last June, Martha was honored for being a 60 year member of the Hickory Tavern Chapter of the D.A.R. She is survived by her son, Fred R. Lail Jr. and wife, Mary Ann Mondon, of Greensboro; sister, Mary Ann Troutman of Hickory; Robert Glenn Abernethy Jr. and wife, Margie, of Jamestown, William Miller Abernethy and wife, Dale, of Hickory; and a vast number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
