NEWTON Jeanette Wishon, 71, of Newton passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The Wishon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
NEWTON Jeanette Wishon, 71, of Newton passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The Wishon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.