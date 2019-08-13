MAIDEN Jeannie Clarke Wise, 71, of Maiden, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. A casual celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church of Maiden. The receiving will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a short service. The Wise family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

Tags

Load entries