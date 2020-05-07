August 7, 1948 - May 5, 2020 Mr. Stephen Wayne Winkler, 71 , of Hickory, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, following a period of declining health. Stephen was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Catawba County, to Catherine Killian Winkler and the late Theodore Winkler. He was a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church and worked as a Rural Mail Carrier for the Morganton Post Office for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Stephen enjoyed woodworking in his shop, looking at old cars, going to his camper, and coaching little league sports teams. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Penny Williams Winkler; children, Krista Van Horn, and husband, Jason, Jonathan Winkler, and wife, Susan, Jason Carswell, and wife, Kris, and Justin Carswell, and wife, Kristen; and grandchildren, Payton Rooks, Noah Rooks, Amberly Van Horn, Carson Winkler, Lily Winkler, Jakob Carswell, Savanna Carswell, Declan Carswell, Oliver Carswell, Cadence Carswell, Logan Carswell, and Maci Carswell; sister, Judy Tranum, and husband, Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Costner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
