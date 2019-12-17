LENOIR Joyce Hester Winkler, 90, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held today (Tuesday, Dec. 17), at Flemings Chapel Baptist Church at 2 p.m. The family will receive at the church from 12 to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joyce Hester Winkler.
