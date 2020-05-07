March 3, 1943 - May 5, 2020 Barry Ronald Winkler, 77, of Rhodhiss, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Morrison. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Bass-Smith Granite will be serving the family.

