Thomas Nelson Winegarger, 64, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. Thomas was born June 25, 1955 in Wythe County, Va. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations
