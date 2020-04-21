December 12, 1933 - April 20, 2020 Billy Ray Winebarger, 86, of Conover, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Dump Trailer, Gravel Hauled. Free estimates, Insured. Stump grinding & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
MICHAEL BROWN