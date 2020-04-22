December 12, 1933 - April 20, 2020 Billy Ray Winebarger, 86, of Conover, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late Carl McDewey Winebarger and Gaynell Hollar Winebarger. Billy was a member of Oxford Baptist Church in Conover and was self-employed as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Gilbert Winebarger; brothers, Robert Winebarger and Ernest Carl Winebarger; grandson, T.J. Sanders; and sons-in-law, Wayne Spencer and Mark Helms. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dennis Ray Winebarger and wife, Kathy, of Conover; daughters, Rita W. McAbee and husband, Bruce, of Conover, Judy W. Helms Evans and husband, Terry, of Conover and Revonda Winebarger and William Moretz of Conover; grandchildren, Brandy Sanders, Tamarah Laws, Nathan Hall, Joshua Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Laws, Savanah Laws and Faye Wilson; stepgrandchildren, Zoey, Dillion, Shane, Grayson, Mia, Malcon, Miguel and Amber. The Winebarger family would like to express their gratitude to Heritage Place and Gordon Hospice House of Statesville. A graveside service to celebrate Billy's life will be held Friday, April 24, at 2 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Bill Sturm will officiate. Billy's body will lie in state Thursday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover. Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Winebarger family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Winebarger family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

