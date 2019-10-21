CATAWBA Infant child, George Aiden Winchell Jr., age 13 months, of Bolton Road in Catawba, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Leroy Grant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. George was born Aug. 28, 2018, in Mecklenburg County to George Aiden and Jennifer Grant Winchell Sr. He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Douglas Bowen; and his maternal great-uncle, Steve Barr. Survivors include his parents, George and Jennifer Winchell of the home; one sister, Preslee Roach of the home; paternal grandparents, George and Tammy Winchell of Sherrills Ford; maternal grandparents, Craig and Stephanie Foster of Catawba; paternal great-grandmothers, Debbie Bowen of Claremont and Nancy Winchell of Albemarle; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Patsy Stephens of Stanley and the Rev. Leroy and Linda Grant of Charlotte; three aunts, Jaclyn Atwell of Sherrills Ford, Trish Vanhoy of Stanley, Courtney Johnson of Lincolnton; three uncles, Carl Bowen of Statesville, Ethan Winchell of Sherrills Ford, Josh Grant of Denver, N.C.; and cousin, Liam Michael Faile of Lincolnton. Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Winchell family.