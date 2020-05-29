Wilson, Ziffa Cleo Holler

December 5, 1926 - May 24, 2020 Ziffa Cleo Holler Wilson, 93, of Newton, passed away peacefully Sunday May 24, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Born Dec. 5, 1926, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Cletus Holler and Bessie I. Sigmon. Cleo was a member of Old St Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton. She worked at Conover Knitting in Conover and Quality Cleaners in Hickory. She spent most of her time caring for others. She loved her family and was very dedicated to them. She loved canning, cooking and crossword puzzles. She was the glue of our family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by five brothers; four sisters; husband of 68 years, Guy Forney Wilson; son, Guy David Wilson; and two infants. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Terry Wilson and wife, Linda, of Newton; grandchildren, Scott Wilson and wife, Kristy, of Hickory, Cassie Wilson Hill and husband, Shane, of Conover, and Mandy Wilson of Lenoir; and great-grandchildren, Karey, Alyssa, Sevanna, Jacob, Noah, Hannah, Cooper, Jenna, MaKenna and Paislee. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church cemetary in Newton with the Rev. Judy Drysdale officiating. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
