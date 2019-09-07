NEWTON Tym Turner Wilson, 69, of Newton, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Tym was born March 8, 1950, in Shelbyville, Ill., the son of Charles Richardson Wilson and Joy Elizabeth Turner Wilson. He grew up in Shelbyville, Ill., graduated from Shelbyville High School, and worked at his family's Ford-Mercury dealership there. Tym received an A.A. degree from Kemper Military College in Boonville, Mo., and a B.S. degree from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo. He married Tammy McElroy in 1979, and soon afterward they moved to Catawba County. Tym worked with Kmart Corp. and helped open the Conover store in 1987. He retired from the company in 2014. He was active in the choir of the First United Methodist Church in Hickory, and was a volunteer at ECCCM and the Wednesday morning work team at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. Tym also helped lead the Disciple Prison Ministry for inmates at Catawba Correctional Center. He enjoyed his friends, his dogs, reading, yard work and hiking. Tym is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tammy, of the home; son, Lantz Wilson and wife, Melissa, of Chilcoot, Calif.; brother, Charles Wilson and wife, Kathy, of Kirkwood, Mo.; sister, Sarah Bitzer of Shelbyville, Ill.; brother-in-law, Monte McElroy and wife, Donna, of Moweaqua, Ill.; granddaughter, Violet of Chilcoot, Calif.; nephew, Chip Wilson and wife, Becky, of Bakersfield, Calif.; nieces, Rachel Reed and husband, Brandon, of Shelbyville, Ill., Amy Wilkey and husband, Alex, of Festus, Mo.; nine great-nieces; and a host of extended family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory, with the Rev. Paul Christy, the Rev. Dr. David Roquemore, and the Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. A private graveside service will be held in Southside Cemetery in Newton, prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials contributions be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603 or to the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc., P.O. Box 31, Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com . The Wilson family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton.
