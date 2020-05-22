November 2, 1933 - May 20, 2020 Susan Wilson, 86, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Shaire Center. She was born Nov. 2, 1933, daughter of the late Paul and France Redman Wilson. Our precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with her heavenly father Wednesday, May 20. She had a heart for the ministry, and faithfully served with her deceased husband, the Rev. Earl Wilson. God gained a precious angel on this day and she will always be loved. She loved flowers, animals, cooking, and baking for her family. Most of all, she loved serving her family, and the Lord Jesus, by loving others. Ms. Wilson is preceded in death by her loving husband, the Rev. Earl Raymond Wilson; and granddaughter, Sheena Beth Wilson. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Mark Wilson, of Hudson, and Tim Wilson, of Hickory; five daughters, Cynthia Turner, of Granite Falls, Diana Cline, of Granite Falls, Kathy Turner, of Hudson, Patricia Matthews, of Granite Falls, and Tamera Faucette, of Hudson; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A privite graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, in Lenoir, with the Rev. Diane Cline officiating. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Mackie Funeral Service and Cremations www.mackiefh.com
