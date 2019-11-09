MOUNTAIN VIEW Shirley Mae Waters Wilson, 87, of the Mountain View community, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born June 12, 1932 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Franklin Waters and Elma Story Waters. Shirley was a faithful member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church in Hickory, and was the office manager for Glenn Wilson Construction. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Diane Merrill; and an infant brother. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Glenn L. Wilson of the home; son, Mike Wilson and wife, Sandy, of Hickory; grandsons, Mike Wilson II, and wife, Jennifer, of Granite Falls, and Jordan Wilson of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Michael III and Grant; sisters, Doris W. Yount and husband, David, of Hickory, Faye W. Thompson and husband, David, of Hickory, Kaye Dixon of Hickory, and Rita Dellinger of Hickory; and brothers, Roy Waters and wife, Darnell, of Hickory, and Ted Waters of Hickory. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Carolina Caring, 3875 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC, 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. The Wilson family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
