HICKORY Roy Odell Wilson, 88, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born in Catawba County, Aug. 25, 1931, he was the son of the late Fred Forney and Florence Barger Wilson. He was a graduate from Startown High School. Roy was a United States Army artillery veteran. Roy started at the Hickory Fire Department, July 1, 1955, and retired as chief of the department, Dec. 31, 1987, after serving 33 years. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and trips to the mountains, and was a member of several bridge clubs. Roy enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a special "Pop" to all of them and loved them dearly. "Pop" was a special and kind person that was loved by all that knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Bumgarner Wilson; brother, Guy Forney Wilson; and sister, Cora Alice Bollinger; stepsons, Bill Coyne and Matt Coyne. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Frankie Killian Wilson of the home; daughter, Kimberly Wilson Byrd of Elizabeth City, and Sandra Wilson Propst and husband, Jimmy, of Bethlehem; son, Marty Roy Wilson and wife, Sara, of Waverly Hall, Ga.; stepdaughter, Cathy Coyne Laxton and husband, Terry, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Kyle Byrd, Gennis Edwards, Craig Wilson, Ann Howe, Kayla Frye, Mandy Kinard, Claire Starnes, Mary Bentley, April Coyne, William Coyne, and Ian Laxton; and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Pastor Ryan T. Ray will be officiating the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601; or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Honduras Water Mission Team, 1686 6th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
