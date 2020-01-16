CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Mattie Jane McCall Wilson, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Jane was born April 19, 1935, in Caldwell County to the late Wallace Elige McCall Sr. and Sula Kirby McCall. She was a longtime member of Berea Baptist Church and was a retired textile inspector, working for Jobst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Belle Johnson, Mary Sue Anderson, Wallace McCall Jr., Vera Link, Leonard McCall and Lucy McCall. Survivors include her three children, Darrell Grant Wilson and wife, Elizabeth, of Connelly Springs, Denise Greene and husband, Don, of Conover, and Jeff Wilson of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are a brother, Douglas McCall; one sister, Shelba Sherrill; three grandchildren, Patrick Pierce, Dustin McDaniel, Katie Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church, with the Rev. Darrell Webb officiating. Interment will follow at North Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Berea Baptist Church, 1394 US Hwy 70 SW, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. A guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
Get Your Foodservice Staff Certified! ServSafe classes offered twice a month in Conover, NC. Class fee includes all registered ServSafe instruction study materials and exam administration. Need us to come to you? No problem. For class dates, please contact the Renaissance Folk Guild! 828-455…