CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Mattie Jane McCall Wilson, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Jane was born April 19, 1935, in Caldwell County to the late Wallace Elige McCall Sr. and Sula Kirby McCall. She was a longtime member of Berea Baptist Church and was a retired textile inspector, working for Jobst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Belle Johnson, Mary Sue Anderson, Wallace McCall Jr., Vera Link, Leonard McCall and Lucy McCall. Survivors include her three children, Darrell Grant Wilson and wife, Elizabeth, of Connelly Springs, Denise Greene and husband, Don, of Conover, and Jeff Wilson of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are a brother, Douglas McCall; one sister, Shelba Sherrill; three grandchildren, Patrick Pierce, Dustin McDaniel, Katie Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church, with the Rev. Darrell Webb officiating. Interment will follow at North Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Berea Baptist Church, 1394 US Hwy 70 SW, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. A guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.