October 3, 1937 - February 26, 2020 Kathryn Propst Wilson, 82, of Lenoir passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence under the care of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Caldwell County, to the late Theodore L. and Gladys Rowe Propst. She was raised by her grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter W. Rowe. Dr. Rowe pastored churches in Lenoir and Hickory. He was the former pastor of Corinth Reformed Church UCC. She was a graduate of Lenoir High School and Appalachian State University. Mrs. Wilson taught at Happy Valley High School and Hibriten High School until her retirement in 1989. She loved animals, working outdoors, and collecting shark teeth on Topsail Beach. She will be remembered as a master teacher of English and for her direction of numerous high school graduation ceremonies. Survivors include her husband, Dixon Woodie Wilson of Aubrey, Texas; and son, Woodie Lee Wilson and family, all of Aubrey. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m., at Corinth Reformed Church UCC conducted by the Rev. Carol Smith. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
2:00PM
Corinth Reformed Church UCC
150 16th Ave NW
Hickory, NC 28601
