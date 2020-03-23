October 3, 1942 - March 10, 2020 John Wallace Wilson, 77, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Newton, and was a 1960 graduate of Newton's Central High School. He was the son of the late TeeWilla Wilson Cauthen and stepson of the late Minas Cauthen. He was preceded in death by one brother, Minas "Granny" Cauthen Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Jaymar Wilson. He is survived by three daughters, Fernet Wilson Ramseur, Dorothy Wilson Walls and Ava Wilson all of Hickory; brother, Cleveland Cauthen of Newton; sister, Sarah Cauthen Harris of Raleigh; special cousin, Mary Beasley of Asheville; two aunts, Josephine Owens of Asheville, and Marian Harris (Andrew) of Landis; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A memorial service is being planned. Hart Funeral Service, Inc. in Asheville www.hartfuneralservice.com

