CLAREMONT Jimmy Key Wilson, 85, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Sherrill's Ford Hospice House. Jimmy served in the United States Navy and retired at 20 years in the United States Air Force. Born Aug. 4, 1934, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Paul Andrew Wilson and Chloe Key Wilson. A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Wilson family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.