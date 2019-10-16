CONOVER Clyde William "Bill" Wilson, 75, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Born Dec. 12, 1943, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Aileen Lowman Wilson and Clyde John Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Killian Wilson. A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of American Legion Post 48. He had retired from Snyder Paper. He is survived by his children, Eric Wilson and wife, Wendy, of Conover, Pam Wilson Godfrey and husband, Brent, of Conover; three sisters, Nancy W. Lowrance of Statesville, Joan Wilson and Jane Wilson, both of Brookford; and grandchildren, Samantha Wilson, Chance Wilson, Jackson Godfrey and Allison Godfrey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Richard Schwandt officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Clyde William "Bill" Wilson and condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.