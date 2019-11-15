Pauline Willis LAWNDALE Pauline Leonhardt Willis, 91, of Lawndale passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 16, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with funeral services at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Creation Center, Inc., Fallston.
