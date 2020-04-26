Carroll "Dank" Willis April 12, 1950 - April 24, 2020 Carroll 'Dank" Willis, 70, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Born in Burke County April 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Colon and Catherine Winkler Willis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Setzer; brothers, Pete and Bud Willis. He was a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, and was retired from Annas Awning. He is survived by his daughters, Carol Ann Barcenas of Granite Falls, Tonya Davis of Hickory and Ronda Gajus of Drexel; sisters, Doris Stowe and husband, John and Betty Lynn and husband, Ransom; brothers, Donnie Willis and wife, Jewel, Bill Willis and wife, Judy, and Buck Willis and wife, Mildred, all of Hickory; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Dank will lie-in-state Monday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, the family will not be present. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 2 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

