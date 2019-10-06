CONOVER Vicky Lynette Williams, 48, of Conover, went to her Heavenly home, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after battling an extended illness. Vicky was born Oct. 1, 1971, in Catawba County, the daughter of Martha Sigmon Williams and the late Fred McKinley Williams. In addition to her father, Vicky was preceded in death by her grandparents. Vicky was a longtime member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church and loved the Lord. Vicky also loved spending time with her family especially her nieces, Brittany and Emily, as well as friends. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Martha Williams of the home; two sisters, Sharon Spears and husband, John, of Hickory, Tawana Maxfield of Conover; two special nieces, Brittany Maxfield of Cameron, and Emily Maxfield of Conover; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Pastor Paul Deal will officiate the funeral service, Monday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 1006. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Vicky Lynette Williams.
