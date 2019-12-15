Bonnie Eugene Williams Sr. HICKORY Bonnie Eugene Williams Sr., 78, passed away Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Greater Shekinah Glory Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. At other times the family will be at 1850 20th Ave. Dr. N.E., Apt C, in Hickory. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
FIREWOOD FOR SALE hardwood, all solid seasoned oak $150. a stack You Pick up and split ( once split 1.5 to 2 cords) Call 704-985-8789
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514