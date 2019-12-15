Bonnie Eugene Williams Sr. HICKORY Bonnie Eugene Williams Sr., 78, passed away Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Greater Shekinah Glory Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. At other times the family will be at 1850 20th Ave. Dr. N.E., Apt C, in Hickory. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.