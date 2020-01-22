Albert Lee Williams Sr. CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Albert Lee Williams Sr., 78, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.

