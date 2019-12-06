Peter James Williams HICKORY Peter James Williams, 89, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Lawndale. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family
