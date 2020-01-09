HICKORY Patricia Cecilia Griggs Williams, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born July 31, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Griggs and Beatrice McEntee Griggs. She was a member of Christ Church, and retired from Lowe's Foods. Patricia volunteered with Frye Hospital for over 10 years and loved gardening and taking care of her home and family. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by sons, Joseph Williams and Michael Williams. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stanley R. Williams; daughter, Debra Williams; grandchildren, Chris Williams, Ray Williams, Kayla Williams, Shannon Williams and Cody Ray; and sister, Mary Ann Giovinazzo. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Charles officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Williams family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hickory, NC.
