GRANITE FALLS Mary Louella Smith Williams, 92, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
