MAIDEN Marlania Louise Williams of Maiden, passed away at age 32, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after a 3-year fight with breast cancer. She fought with everything she had to stay with her family as long as possible. She touched so many lives and is and will always be loved by so many people. Marlania was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Elizabeth Williams; and her father, Andrew Edward Hargis Jr. May she see her father again who she loved so much. Marlania is survived by husband, Jonathon Linwood Williams; daughter, Alexandria Louise Williams; son, Adam Harrison Williams; mother, Dianna Lynn Hargis; sister, Christy Marie Hargis; brother, Andrew Edward Hargis III; niece, Zoey Lynn Watson; nephew, Roman Allen Boyette; and grandmothers, Marie Whitehair and Wanda Geisler. "To my beautiful wife, you fought so hard I will always love you forever into eternity. Until we see each other again my love." A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church, 4637 Lawings Chapel Church Rd., Maiden NC, 28650. Obituary courtesy of Burke Mortuary in Maiden.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
