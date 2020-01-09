CLAREMONT Louie Augusts Williams, 91, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Louie's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. The Williams family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Williams, Louie
To send flowers to the family of Louie Williams, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:15PM-1:45PM
1:15PM-1:45PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
3216 West Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
3216 West Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
Guaranteed delivery before Louie 's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
3216 West Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
3216 West Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
Guaranteed delivery before Louie 's Service begins.