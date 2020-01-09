CLAREMONT Louie Augusts Williams, 91, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Louie's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. The Williams family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

